Manitowoc County crash; Wauwatosa man dies at hospital

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The Brief A Wauwatosa man died after failing to stop at a sign and being struck by an SUV in Two Rivers, officials said. Following the collision, the Wauwatosa man's vehicle struck a nearby residence, causing minor structural damage. The Wisconsin State Patrol is conducting a reconstruction of the wreck, though investigators have already ruled out alcohol and drugs as contributing factors.



A 20-year-old Wauwatosa man died in a crash in the Township of Two Rivers on Friday, March 27.

Manitowoc County crash

What we know:

A news release from the Manitowoc County Sheriff’s Office said around 5:30 p.m. on Friday, deputies and emergency responders were dispatched for a report of a two-vehicle crash at the intersection of State Highway 42 and E. Hillcrest Road within the Township of Two Rivers.

Investigators said preliminary information indicates that a car driven by the 20-year-old man from Wauwatosa was traveling east on E. Hillcrest Road and failed to stop at the posted stop sign at State Highway 42. This vehicle was then struck by an SUV, which was traveling southbound on State Highway 42 and operated by a 59-year-old Pennsylvania man. After the impact, the car collided with a nearby residence, causing minor structural damage.

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The Wauwatosa man was taken by ambulance to Aurora BayCare Medical Center, where he was pronounced deceased. Officials identified him in the news release as Adnan Bhatti.

The Pennsylvania man was taken to St. Vincent Hospital in Green Bay, where he was evaluated and released.

Crash reconstruction

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin State Patrol responded to the scene and is completing a crash reconstruction. Alcohol and drugs are not suspected to be contributing factors in this crash.