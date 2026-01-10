Sheboygan teen killed in Manitowoc County crash

article

A 17-year-old Sheboygan girl was killed in a Manitowoc County crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 10.

It happened on State Highway 32/57, near Cemetery Road just east of Kiel, at around 7 a.m.

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation found the 17-year-old was headed south when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed over the median and entered the northbound lanes.

An SUV then hit the 17-year-old's car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old Port Washington man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing crash reconstruction.