Expand / Collapse search

Sheboygan teen killed in Manitowoc County crash

By
Published  January 10, 2026 4:17pm CST
News
FOX6 News Milwaukee
article

Crash scene on Highway 32/57 in Manitowoc County (Courtesy: City of Kiel Fire Department)

The Brief

    • A 17-year-old Sheboygan girl was killed in a Manitowoc County crash.
    • It happened on State Highway 32/57 just east of Kiel on Saturday morning.
    • A 65-year-old Port Washington man was taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - A 17-year-old Sheboygan girl was killed in a Manitowoc County crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 10.

What they're saying:

It happened on State Highway 32/57, near Cemetery Road just east of Kiel, at around 7 a.m. 

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation found the 17-year-old was headed south when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed over the median and entered the northbound lanes.

An SUV then hit the 17-year-old's car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Featured

West Allis crash near 73rd and Greenfield, child seriously injured
article

West Allis crash near 73rd and Greenfield, child seriously injured

A child was seriously injured in a West Allis crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 10. It happened near 73rd and Greenfield.

The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old Port Washington man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.

What's next:

The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing crash reconstruction. 

The Source: The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office released information about the crash.

NewsSheboygan