Sheboygan teen killed in Manitowoc County crash
MANITOWOC COUNTY, Wis. - A 17-year-old Sheboygan girl was killed in a Manitowoc County crash on Saturday morning, Jan. 10.
What they're saying:
It happened on State Highway 32/57, near Cemetery Road just east of Kiel, at around 7 a.m.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
According to the Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office, a preliminary investigation found the 17-year-old was headed south when she lost control of her vehicle, crossed over the median and entered the northbound lanes.
An SUV then hit the 17-year-old's car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.
Featured
The driver of the SUV, a 65-year-old Port Washington man, was taken to a hospital with serious but non-life-threatening injuries.
What's next:
The crash remains under investigation. The Wisconsin State Patrol is completing crash reconstruction.
The Source: The Manitowoc County Sheriff's Office released information about the crash.