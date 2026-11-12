Mandela Barnes sues Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for defamation

The Brief Mandela Barnes is suing the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel for defamation; he is arguing some reporting was incorrect. Barnes also alleges a reporter was conflicted due to a previous intimate relationship with Barnes. The newspaper stands by its reporting.



Mandela Barnes sues the state’s largest newspaper. The former lieutenant governor and 2026 candidate for governor accuses the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel of defamation. Barnes claims the paper got facts wrong, and he says a newspaper reporter had a conflict that the paper didn’t reveal. But, the paper stands by its reporting.

Newspaper's original reporting

The backstory:

It was a stunner 12 days before the high-stakes Democratic primary for governor: on July 30, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported Mandela Barnes was dropping out of the race.

"The decision by Barnes came amid reporting by the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel into allegations that Barnes was taking advantage of his role in the party to have sexual encounters with young adult women," the paper reported.

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The Journal Sentinel also reported the Wisconsin Democratic Party hired a law firm in 2025 to probe similar claims against Barnes.

Barnes says it's wrong

What To Know:

His lawsuit says that is wrong. Barnes argues there was no formal complaint, no factual investigation, and no outside probe.

"No woman identified in the Journal Sentinel’s reporting accused Barnes of sexual assault, non-consensual conduct, workplace harassment, coercion, abuse of governmental authority, or any sexual quid pro quo involving employment or political opportunity," the lawsuit stated.

Barnes’s lawsuit raised questions about an unnamed source used in the story. The suit says the campaign shared with the paper messages showing the relationship was consensual and continued for months.

The newspaper defends itself. The paper quotes Executive Editor Greg Borowski, who said: "The Journal Sentinel stands by our reporting. The story went through our standard editing and legal review, and Mr. Barnes was given the opportunity to respond before publication."

Mandela Barnes’ lawsuit also claims the paper had a conflict of interest. He alleges he was in a sexual relationship with a reporter who helped develop the story. Barnes says it started in roughly 2018 and lasted several years intermittently. He says that reporter’s name was not on the byline.

The paper’s executive editor says the reporter wasn’t involved in the reporting or writing of the published story.

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Barnes’s lawsuit also sheds new light on why he says he dropped out of the governor’s race. He says it was not because of the paper’s reporting, but was based on internal polling, finances, emergence of another candidate and absence of a viable political path.

Barnes’ suit is seeking damages, but says the exact dollar amount would be decided at trial.

Portions of this article were formatted using A.I. FOX6’s Jason Calvi and an editor reviewed it for accuracy and tone prior to publishing.