Man, wife both misread $500,000 winning Michigan Lottery ticket

A Michigan couple were both wrong when looking at the prize they won on a lottery scratch-off ticket – the wife thought it was a $50 winner, while the husband saw $500.

They missed a few zeros. The Holiday Wishes instant game they had purchased at Marathon gas station, located at 17035 Lloyds Bayou in Spring Lake was a $500,000 winner.

"We both have bad eyesight, so when my wife scratched it off, she thought we won $5. I looked it over and thought we won $500," the 73-year-old man said. "My wife looked it over again, and that’s when she noticed it was really a $500,000 winner! We called our son, and the first thing he said was: ‘This is a huge life-changing event!’ Winning truly is going to be life-changing for us."

The man said he's been playing lottery draw games for years, but only recently started playing scratch-offs.

"This Holiday Wishes ticket was the third scratch-off ticket we’d ever bought, and when we purchased it, the cashier joked: ‘Remember me when you win big!’ he said.