Man who hid in Spring Hill teen's bedroom for weeks sentenced after pleading guilty to having sex with a minor

A Louisiana man was sentenced to 15 years in prison after pleading guilty to having sexual relations with a minor in Hernando County.

According to the Hernando County Sheriff’s Office, deputies were called to a Spring Hill home because parents of a teenager found an adult man hiding in their child's bedroom in September 2020. Deputies said when they arrived, they found 36-year-old Johnathan Rossmoine still hiding in the closet.

Rossmoine told deputies he drove from Louisiana to Spring Hill several times to have sex with the 15-year-old. He added that he had been living off and on in the teen's bedroom since Aug. 19, 2020. He would hide in the closet when the victim's parents were home, only coming out when they left for work, according to HCSO.

Deputies said the victim first met Rossmoine about two years ago while using an online chatting app. The app allows users to chat via text and voice using virtual avatars.

The victim referred to Rossmoine as her boyfriend and initially told Rossmoine she was 18 before admitting she was only 15 when they met in person, investigators said.

Rossmoine said numerous sexual encounters also took place in his van, which was parked close to the victim's house.

Rossmoine was charged with four counts of lewd and lascivious behavior with a victim between the ages of 12 and 16, obscene communication, and traveling to meet after using a computer to lure a child.

In addition to the 15-year sentence, Rossmoine will receive 10 years of sex offender probation upon his release and be required to report as a sexual offender for the remainder of his life.

