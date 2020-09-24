Man stabbed, seriously injured near 40th and Lisbon

A 26-year-old Milwaukee man was stabbed and seriously injured Thursday morning, Sept. 24 near 40th Street and Lisbon Avenue.

It happened shortly before 10 a.m.

Police said the circumstances leading to the incident are under investigation.

No arrests have been made.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.