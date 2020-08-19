Man sought after women attacked in separate incidents 'believed related' in Milwaukee

Milwaukee police on Wednesday, Aug. 19 asked for help locating a man wanted in connection with separate attacks on two women in Milwaukee on the east side and in Riverwest two hours apart -- believed to be related.

The first attack, an attempted sexual assault, happened in the area of Bremen Street and Wright Street around 12:40 a.m.

Police said a 37-year-old woman was approached by an armed man who demanded she remove her clothing. She was able to escape and call the police.

MPD described the man as Black, approximately 28 years old, standing 6' tall, with a medium brown complexion and hair in cornrows going toward the back of his head. He was wearing a black face mask with possible decorations and a gray T-shirt that could have other colors. He was armed with a silver handgun.

Milwaukee police believe this attack is related to another that occurred around 2:30 a.m. in the area of North Avenue and Oakland Avenue.

Police said the victim was walking when a man approached her and began talking to her. He then grabbed the victim, pushing her to the ground. The victim was able to fight him off and he fled northbound on Oakland Avenue.

MPD described him as Black with a medium build, standing 5'10" to 6'tall, weighing 175 to 180 pounds with his hair in cornrows on top of his head, and short hair on the sides.

He was last seen wearing a red and gray long-sleeved shirt, possibly light gray sweatpants and a black cloth face mask.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD.