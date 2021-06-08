16th and Atkinson fatal shooting prompted by argument after crash

Milwaukee police are investigating a fatal shooting that occurred on Monday, June 7 near 16th and Atkinson. It happened at approximately 10:55 p.m.

The victim, a 20-year-old man from Milwaukee, died as a result of the shooting. The circumstances surrounding the shooting appear to be related to an argument after a minor vehicle collision.

Milwaukee police continue to seek unknown suspects. Three persons of interest were detained.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App to remain anonymous.