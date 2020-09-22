Man fatally shot near Brady and Holton

article

A 54-year-old Milwaukee man was fatally shot near Brady Street and Holton Street on Milwaukee's east side Tuesday night, Sept. 22.

It happened shortly before 8 p.m.

No arrests have been made.

The circumstances leading to the gunfire are under investigation, police said.

Anyone with information was asked to please contact MPD at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.

