Man falls at Fond du Lac County campground; taken by Flight for Life
FOND DU LAC COUNTY, Wis. - An 84-year-old man was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life on Sunday, March 29, after falling near a boat launch at a Fond du Lac County campground.
What we know:
According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to Mauthe Lake Campground around 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a man who had fallen on a trail near the boat launch and sustained severe facial injuries.
Emergency personnel determined that the man had been walking on the trail when he fell onto the compacted gravel surface.
FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android
The man was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.
The Source: The information in this post was provided by the Fond du Lac County Sheriff's Office.