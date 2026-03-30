Man falls at Fond du Lac County campground; taken by Flight for Life

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The Brief A man was taken to the hospital on Sunday after falling near a boat launch at a Fond du Lac County campground. The man had been walking on the trail when he fell onto the compacted gravel surface. The man was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.



An 84-year-old man was transported to the hospital by Flight for Life on Sunday, March 29, after falling near a boat launch at a Fond du Lac County campground.

What we know:

According to the sheriff's office, deputies were called out to Mauthe Lake Campground around 5 p.m. after receiving a 911 call regarding a man who had fallen on a trail near the boat launch and sustained severe facial injuries.

Emergency personnel determined that the man had been walking on the trail when he fell onto the compacted gravel surface.

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The man was transported by Flight for Life to Froedtert Hospital in Milwaukee for treatment.