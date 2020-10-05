Man dies following hit-and-run crash in Milwaukee, suspect sought

A 23-year-old man has died following a hit-and-run crash that happened Saturday morning, Oct. 3 near Water Street and Brady Street in Milwaukee. The man died on Sunday, Oct. 4.

The hit-and-run happened around 3:45 a.m.

Three other pedestrians — two 18-year-old males and an 18-year-old female — sustained non-life threatening injuries. All were taken to the hospital for treatment.

Police tell FOX6 the incident began as an "argument." At this time, officials are still searching for the suspect. This a homicide investigation.

The vehicle is described as a dark-colored 4-door vehicle, possibly a Chrysler 300.

Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee police at 414-935-7360 or Crime Stoppers at 414-224-TIPS or P3 Tips App.