Man charged following Whitefish Bay standoff; 'I'll blow up the house'

article

The Brief A man faces criminal charges following an hours-long standoff in Whitefish Bay on Monday night, June 22. Police responded to Hampton and Berkeley around 5 p.m. after reports of a man walking in the road and threatening to shoot people. Upon arrival, officers found the man had barricaded himself inside his home.



A 32-year-old man has been criminally charged following an hours-long standoff in Whitefish Bay on Monday night, June 22.

Zachary Fink has been charged with the following:

Failure to comply with officer's attempt to take person into custody

Obstructing an officer

Disorderly conduct, use of a dangerous weapon

Bail jumping

Whitefish Bay standoff

The backstory:

According to the criminal complaint, Whitefish Bay police responded to the area of Hampton and Berkeley around 5 p.m. following reports of a man making hand-gun gestures at people and shouting threats to shoot them.

When officers arrived at the scene, the man, later identified as Zachary Fink, barricaded himself inside his residence.

At that time, a secure perimeter was established, and crisis negotiators engaged with Fink.

Scene in Whitefish Bay, near Hampton and Berkeley

Per the complaint, during text communications, Fink told a deputy, "I'll blow up the house rn give me the cigs as I asked." Fink also texted a deputy, "I'll stab y'all don't play games. I'm sick of getting picked on."

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Prosecutors say around 9:43 p.m., Fink exited the front door and stepped out on the porch with a knife in his hand. At that time, an officer fired a 40mm less-lethal foam round at Fink, but it missed. In response, Fink began throwing objects at the police.

The complaint says Fink threw two knives at squad cars parked 20 to 30 feet away. The weapons landed on the ground roughly 10 feet from where police were positioned behind the squad cars.

Fink then appeared to punch a mirror, threw the shattered glass out the door, and retreated back inside.

Scene in Whitefish Bay, near Hampton and Berkeley

Prosecutors said officers could hear Fink destroying objects inside the home, noting the sound of loud crashes and shattering glass.

Around 10 p.m. Fink exited the home in what police describe as an "aggressive manner" and was taken into custody.

Officers then cleared the residence, observing a large amount of broken mirror glass on the porch. Inside the home, they noted significant damage, including shattered dishes and plates strewn across the floor, a shattered glass table and cabinet, and multiple knives left in the kitchen sink.

Court proceedings

What's next:

On Sunday, June 28, the court found probable cause that Fink is not competent to proceed.

He's due back in court on Aug. 5 for the results of a doctor's examination.