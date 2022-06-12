Man arrested for OWI with 4 children in car: state patrol

Jonathan Brown, 31, from Saint Paul, MN has been arrested by the Wisconsin State Patrol for operating a motor vehicle under the influence, first offense, with four children in the vehicle under the age of 16.

Troopers with the Wisconsin State Patrol Southeast Region responded to a driving complaint aired by the Jefferson County Sheriff's Office. A white SUV was unable to maintain its lane or speed and was reported to be heading westbound on interstate 94 from Hwy 67 in Waukesha County. The caller reported that the vehicle had almost struck both another vehicle and a guardrail.

A trooper located the vehicle near Johnson Creek and, after observing driving behavior including driving well under the speed limit and over the center line, initiated a traffic stop west of Hwy 26 in Jefferson County.

Upon approach, the trooper observed signs of possible impairment, and standardized field sobriety tests were conducted. The driver was then arrested for Operating Under the Influence first Offense with Passengers Under 16 years of age.

A search of the vehicle recovered a loaded firearm, which was taken as evidence.

The children were released into their mother's custody.

The driver was then transported to a local hospital for a legal blood draw before being booked into the Jefferson County Jail without incident.