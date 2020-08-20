Man accused of attempting to sell child for $2,500 at Kentucky gas station; mother faces drug charges

article

A Kentucky man was arrested after state police said he tried to sell a child for $2,500 at a gas station Sunday, Aug. 16.

Police were called to the Speedy Mart in Corbin, Kentucky for a report of a man who "was attempting to sell an African American child."

Troopers obtained a license plate number and vehicle description and soon spotted a white Nissan on Spider Road in Corbin.

The child was subsequently found at the home of the mother, identified by police as Gertrude Henson. While at the home, police said troopers found meth and drug paraphernalia, and Henson and Harry Day admitted to using meth earlier that day.

Day was charged with promoting human trafficking of a child under 18 and DUI.

Henson was charged with possession of meth, possession of a controlled substance, third offense, possession of drug paraphernalia and two counts of endangering the welfare of a child.