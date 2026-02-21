Expand / Collapse search

Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 2026 takes over the Eagles Ballroom

Published  February 21, 2026 7:55am CST
The legendary Eagles Ballroom is filled to the brim with motorcycles this weekend for the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show. Event co-founder Scott Johnson joined FOX6 WakeUp live to get us ready for the show.

MILWAUKEE - Become one with your inner biker at the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show at the legendary Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.

The invitational-only event showcases more than 100 incredible custom motorcycles built by the world's finest crafters.

The show runs Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21–22.

Head to the Rave/Eagles Club website to learn more and get tickets.

The Mama Tried Motorcycle Show is more than a show, it's a celebration! To go along with the 100-plus bikes on display, there will be more than 70 vendors with everything your bike could need. Event co-founder Scott Johnson is back with more.

Scott Johnson is back with more on everything you can check out at the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show at the Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

Scott Johnson gives us a bird's-eye view of the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show at the Rave/Eagles Club in Milwaukee.

