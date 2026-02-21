Mama Tried Motorcycle Show 2026 takes over the Eagles Ballroom

The legendary Eagles Ballroom is filled to the brim with motorcycles this weekend for the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show. Event co-founder Scott Johnson joined FOX6 WakeUp live to get us ready for the show.
MILWAUKEE - Become one with your inner biker at the Mama Tried Motorcycle Show at the legendary Eagles Ballroom in Milwaukee.
The invitational-only event showcases more than 100 incredible custom motorcycles built by the world's finest crafters.
The show runs Saturday and Sunday, Feb. 21–22.
Head to the Rave/Eagles Club website to learn more and get tickets.
