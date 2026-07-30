Madison police shooting; video breakdown and fallout
MADISON, Wis. - The fatal shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz by a Madison, Wisconsin police officer set off days of protests and drew national attention once again to police use of force in Wisconsin. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn break down the bystander video, the reaction, the lack of body-worn camera video and Ruiz's long history of altercations with police. Plus, a new Marquette Law School poll shows the Democratic Socialist frontrunner expanding her lead among Democrats ahead of the August primary for Wisconsin Governor.
Related story links:
- Marquette poll: Expanded support for Hong in Democratic primary
- Madison police shooting: Department lacks bodycams, stirs debate
- Madison police shooting: Corey Ruiz's prior history with police
- Madison police shooting: Community members call for reform
- Madison police shooting: Corey Ruiz family, attorneys talk
- Madison police shooting, Corey Ruiz vigil | FOX6 Milwaukee
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