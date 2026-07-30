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Madison police shooting; video breakdown and fallout

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FOX6 News Milwaukee
Open Record
Published July 30, 2026 5:19 PM CDT
Published July 30, 2026 5:19 PM CDT
Madison police shooting; video breakdown and fallout
Madison police shooting; video breakdown and fallout

Madison police shooting; video breakdown and fallout

The fatal shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz by a Madison, Wisconsin police officer set off days of protests and drew national attention once again to police use of force in Wisconsin. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn break down the bystander video, the reaction, the lack of body-worn camera video and Ruiz's long history of altercations with police. 

MADISON, Wis. - The fatal shooting of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz by a Madison, Wisconsin police officer set off days of protests and drew national attention once again to police use of force in Wisconsin. In this episode of Open Record, FOX6's Carl Deffenbaugh and Bryan Polcyn break down the bystander video, the reaction, the lack of body-worn camera video and Ruiz's long history of altercations with police. Plus, a new Marquette Law School poll shows the Democratic Socialist frontrunner expanding her lead among Democrats ahead of the August primary for Wisconsin Governor. 

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