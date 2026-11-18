The Brief A Madison police officer shot and killed Corey Ruiz this summer, sparking protests. Ruiz's family and their attorneys will meet with the district attorney and medical examiner to discuss the investigation on Thursday. The Wisconsin DOJ identified the officer as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson.



An outcome in the investigation into the fatal Madison police shooting of Corey Ruiz is expected Thursday, according to the Ruiz family's attorney.

Ruiz's family and their legal team, including Attorneys Ben Crump, B'Ivory LaMarr and Chance Lynch, will meet with the district attorney and medical examiner on Thursday. After that, Crump's office said, the family and attorneys will hold a news conference to discuss the outcome and "next steps in seeking justice and accountability."

Corey Ruiz (photo provided by Jazzman Brown)

The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

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Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Officer identified

Dig deeper:

The Wisconsin Department of Justice identified the officer who shot and killed Ruiz as Kiel Baitinger-Peterson, who has more than 10 years of law enforcement service. Baitinger-Peterson is among four officers involved who were placed on administrative leave as the DOJ's Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

Protests and unrest

Local perspective:

Demonstrations in the streets of Madison, including an encampment, continued for weeks after Ruiz's death. At times, the demonstrations lead to unrest – including fires – and the arrests of several protesters.

This is a breaking news story. Check back for updates.