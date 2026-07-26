The Brief Demonstrators gathered in Milwaukee for a vigil supporting the family of 38-year-old Corey Ruiz. Ruiz was shot and killed by a Madison police officer on Wednesday. Demonstrators expressed hope for charges against the officer involved in the shooting.



Demonstrators in Milwaukee say they stand with Corey Ruiz and his family.

Ruiz, 38, was shot and killed by a police officer in Madison on Wednesday.

Milwaukee's Alliance Against Racist and Political Repression organized a vigil Sunday evening, showing support for Ruiz. People gathered at the corner of 14th and Vliet with signs in hand and a message at heart.

"I think it's important, so it's important to highlight Milwaukee is paying attention to what's happening," said Alan Chavoya, treasurer of Milwaukee Alliance Against Racist & Political Repression.

"The video is really clear," Chavoya said.

The video he's referring to is of the fatal shooting that is now circulating on social media. A bystander of the incident recorded it as Madison police do not have body cameras.

Madison police say they were responding to calls of a man stealing bikes and checking car doors, but he rode away on his bike. When police caught up to him, officers say there was a struggle where the man either fell or was pulled off the bike.

Police say the man, now identified as Ruiz, had a knife and injured an officer.

Officers tased him to try and take him into custody before the injured officer shot and killed him.

There have been vigils and protests in the city of Madison every day since the shooting, leading to Sunday's vigil in Milwaukee.

"We know that the road that the Ruiz family is going to face is a long one, but one that's going to need a lot of support, so we're here to support them," Chavoya said.

They gathered at a bench dedicated to Samuel Sharpe, who was shot and killed in 2024 by Columbus, Ohio police who were in Milwaukee for the RNC.

There were also speeches from those who had lost loved ones in officer-involved shootings.

"We have to again organize, come together, our people of all backgrounds to actually get the change that we want and get justice for our families," said Joshua Taylor of Party for Socialism and Liberation.

Activists said they want charges for the officer who killed Ruiz, but say they are prepared if it does not happen.

"Is there faith? Not really, but I have faith in the people, and I think through pressure, we can make it happen," Chavoya said.