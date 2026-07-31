Madison police shooting; mayor says protest site 'not sustainable or safe'

The Brief Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway addressed concerns Thursday about an encampment protesting the fatal police shooting of Corey Ruiz. Conditions at Williamson and Baldwin streets are "not sustainable or safe," the mayor stated. There's no word on if the city plans to take any action to clear the area.



Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway issued a statement on Thursday addressing concerns regarding an encampment established to protest the fatal police shooting of Corey Ruiz.

The mayor called the situation at Williamson and Baldwin streets "not sustainable or safe."

Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway statement

"What's happening at the intersection of Williamson Street and Baldwin Street is not sustainable or safe. There are a number of immediate public safety and public health concerns that must not be ignored.

There are not enough bathrooms to support the number of people gathering in that area. There is all-day food preparation taking place without refrigeration, sinks, and other basics. Any time a street is blocked, it can impede fire and EMS response to our community. The middle of city streets is not a safe location for people to be sleeping in tents. Yesterday, a person confronted protesters, started cursing at a large crowd, and pushed people. We have received multiple complaints about people being threatened, from both protesters and neighbors.

We are also hearing from Marquette neighborhood residents that they can't sleep, can't conduct business, are experiencing financial hardships, and can't safely move around the neighborhood. Those who also want real change after the police shooting of Corey Ruiz are increasingly failing to understand and losing patience with a protest tactic that seems misaligned with bringing the community together.

Our first priority needs to be the health and safety of our entire community, and I am asking our entire community to take this seriously and be a part of the solution.

City staff, local elected officials, and neighborhood leaders are continuing to connect with residents and local businesses to address ongoing concerns in the Marquette neighborhood. This work is ongoing and takes many forms. The goal remains to engage residents, community organizers, and the business community to work on a path that prioritizes safety, action, and remembering Corey Ruiz. The City of Madison has published a FAQ page to address the common inquiries we have been receiving. We will be updating this page regularly.

The City is also aware of misinformation, rumors, and other falsehoods circulating online and in other venues. Please be careful about sharing information that's not from official sources.

Please reach out if you need help – we all need to take care of ourselves in traumatic times. The 988 Lifeline is available for immediate support. You can also text HOME or HOLA to 741741 to reach a live crisis counselor. Public Health Madison Dane County has additional resources (external), as well."

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The backstory:

Madison Police Chief John Patterson said officers responded to calls about a man stealing bicycles and checking car doors and confronted him on July 22, but he rode away on a bicycle.

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Police later encountered the man again, at Baldwin and Williamson, and the man "fell or was pulled off the bicycle." There was a struggle in the middle of the intersection, and police said the man pulled out a knife and injured an officer.

Officers used a taser to try to take the man into custody before the injured officer shot the man, since identified as Ruiz. Ruiz was pronounced dead at a hospital.

Madison police said the four involved officers were placed on administrative leave as the Wisconsin Department of Justice Division of Criminal Investigation investigates the shooting as a homicide.

The Madison Police Department does not have body-worn cameras for officers. After prior efforts to fund bodycams were shut down, Madison Mayor Satya Rhodes-Conway said this week that she will include funding for them in her next budget.

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