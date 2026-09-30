MADACC shelter at capacity; 116 animals ready for adoption

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The Brief MADACC reported that its shelter is at capacity and needs community support. Right now they have 55 cats and kittens and 61 dogs waiting for homes. Fully vaccinated, microchipped, and spayed or neutered, every animal is ready to leave for their new home today.



The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) said Wednesday, Sept. 30, its shelter is at capacity, and they are asking the community for help.

MADACC at capacity

The Details:

Right now, MADACC is caring for 116 animals at its shelter, including 55 cats and kittens along with 61 dogs.

Each pet is fully spayed or neutered, vaccinated, and microchipped—making them ready to join their new families today.

Milwaukee County residents adopting an animal 4 months or older will need a $12 license.

"These animals are our neighbors' pets, strays found on our streets, and animals from right here in Milwaukee County," MADACC said in a news release. "We're asking the community to step up and adopt locally: adopt from your community, for your community. When local families open their homes to local animals, we keep our shelter moving and make room for the next animal who needs us."

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Adoption Specials

Cats 5 months and older: Fee waived

Kittens under 5 months: $50

Dogs: Fees Vary . With 61 dogs in our care, we especially need adopters ready to open their homes to a dog.

See available animals here.

Location and hours

What you can do:

The Milwaukee Area Domestic Animal Control Commission (MADACC) is located at 3839 W. Burnham Street, West Milwaukee.

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Adoption hours are Monday-Friday from 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m.