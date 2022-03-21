Machine Gun Kelly at Summerfest 2022: 'Mainstream Sellout Tour'

article

Machine Gun Kelly's Mainstream Sellout Tour will make a stop at Summerfest on Friday, July 1, 2022, a release said Monday.

Special guests Avril Lavigne, Travis Barker, blackbear, Trippie Redd, WILLOW, iann dior, PVRIS and 44phantom will join on various select dates.

Tickets On Sale Starting Friday, March 25th at 10 AM at Ticketmaster.com

The multi-platinum selling artist’s first-ever arena tour will also feature a special hometown stadium performance in Cleveland, OH, at FirstEnergy Stadium on August 13, the largest venue in the city. The genre-bending performer has amassed over 15.5 billion streams online and sold over 10 million album units.

