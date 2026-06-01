Lucky's Ice House fire; Milwaukee bar closed after basement blaze

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The Brief Lucky’s Ice House Bar and Grill in Milwaukee said it is closed until further notice after a fire Monday afternoon. Firefighters found a basement fire that spread into the walls and extended into the attic, according to MFD. No injuries were reported, no firefighters were hurt and the Milwaukee Health Department was notified.



A fire Monday afternoon, June 1, forced Lucky’s Ice House Bar and Grill in Milwaukee to close until further notice.

What we know:

The Milwaukee Fire Department said crews were dispatched at 2:57 p.m. on Monday.

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Firefighters found a basement fire at the building. MFD said the fire spread into the walls and extended into the attic.

Crews used three lines to extinguish the fire. A second alarm was called for additional personnel.

In a Facebook post, Lucky’s Ice House said everyone was safe and that the bar would be closed until further notice. The bar will also not be shuttling to games until it reopens.

Dig deeper:

No injuries were reported, and no firefighters were hurt.

The Milwaukee Health Department was also notified.