Lucille Berrien, Milwaukee community leader and activist, dies at age 98
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MILWAUKEE - Lucille Berrien, a longtime community leader, political organizer, and the first Black Milwaukee mayoral candidate, has died at the age of 98.
She passed away on Friday, May 22, 2026, surrounded by family.
Berrien was the first African American woman to run for mayor of Milwaukee, doing so in 1972. A park is named after her at 16th and Nash in the city.
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Funeral and memorial arrangements are being handled by Paradise Memorial Funeral Home and Cremation Services. Visitation, memorial service, and burial information will be announced at a later date.
The Source: VonCommunications, LLC sent FOX6 a press release.