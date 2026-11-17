The Brief Lucas Alonso was sentenced for his role in the cold case homicide of Linda Fields. Alonso was sentenced to 10 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision. Linda Fields was found dead on Feb. 24, 2000, in the front yard of a residence in Racine.



Lucas Alonso was sentenced on Monday, Nov. 16, in connection to the cold case homicide of Linda Fields.

A Racine County judge sentenced Alonso to 10 years in prison and 5 years of extended supervision for second-degree reckless homicide.

Case details

The backstory:

Linda Fields, 37, was found dead on Feb. 24, 2000, under a low-hanging pine tree branch in the front yard of a residence near 12th Street and Lake Avenue in Racine. Someone out walking their dog found her body. The medical examiner determined she'd been strangled to death.

Lucas Alonso

According to police, investigators had DNA from Fields' body, but there was no match in multiple databases.

In January 2022, investigators determined that a familial DNA search should be conducted in this case. Essentially, they would determine whether the suspect's DNA was related to someone already in the database(s).

The laboratory finding led investigators to Lucas Alonso, 66, living in Zion, Illinois.

Linda Fields

Investigators were notified on Feb. 23, 2023, that Alonso was in the Racine area. Officers conducted a traffic stop on Douglas Avenue at Layard Avenue. Alonso was a passenger in the vehicle. A DNA sample was collected.

According to the complaint, on March 3, authorities learned that Alonso's DNA sample was a match with the DNA in the Fields case.

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During an interview with Racine police, Alonso said he recalled drinking with Fields at a bar in the area of 7th and Center in Racine in February 2000. The exact bar was never determined. He claims they left the bar together and got a ride to the lakefront, which was described as being one block off of Main Street.

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Alonso told investigators that he choked Fields "to the point that she couldn't breathe" during sex, according to the complaint. Alonso claims Fields asked him to stop, and when he didn't, she became angry and began to slap, kick and push him. Alonso told officials that's when he became upset and choked her. According to prosecutors, he walked away and thought Fields was alive.