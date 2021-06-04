Longtime LA radio host recovers from COVID-19 with beloved 'Tank' by his side

With his very big dog Tank by his side, radio host Kevin "Slow Jammin" James is recovering from COVID-19.

He's what they call a "long-hauler." The DJ who gained LA fame on 92.3 The Beat in the 1990s has faced a long road to recovery after nearly dying from the coronavirus.



James went into the hospital in January and didn't come out until late May. Tank waited by the door for 90 days. You might imagine their reunion.

Now, the 185-pound Cane Corso "doesn't leave my side," says James.



Tank has his own Instagram page and is known to James' current radio audience. James' claim to fame is the Slow Jam Show. Fans now can find him on the Slow Jam app as well as Snoop Dogg's Cadillacc Music on Dash radio every Saturday night.



As for COVID-19, James says one day he woke up and could suddenly breathe. He's now at home and having to re-learn to walk. He has a walker and a wheelchair and an incredible fur friend by his side.