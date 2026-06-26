Local Milwaukee pharmacy to open 2nd location amid others closing

The Brief A local pharmacy is opening a second location on Milwaukee's northwest side. Xperience Pharmacy will open its second location at 76th and West Marion on Saturday, June 27. The move comes after a series of national chain pharmacy closures.



A local pharmacy is expanding and filling a need on Milwaukee's northwest side at a time when many national chain locations are shutting down.

Xperience Pharmacy is about to open its second shop in the city.

Opening while others are closing

What we know:

Recently, a Walgreens location in the city shut down on the north side, marking it the eighth store to close in the city in recent years.

The closures have particularly impacted the north side, prompting some local pharmacies to work towards filling the gaps, like at Xperience Pharmacy.

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FOX6 spoke with the pharmacist and owner of the store, which is set to open its second location near 76th and West Marion on Saturday, June 27.

It comes after a number of big-name pharmacies shut down, including a series of Walgreens across the country and here in Milwaukee. The northwest side had at least three shut down within three months, leaving many people without a place to get their medications and uncertain of where to turn.

That's part of the reason why the owner of Xperience Pharmacy says she decided to expand in this area.

What they're saying:

"We also do free blood pressure screening for patients as well. And one thing that we absolutely do not mess with is the care, the empathy we show to patients," said Debbie Isiekwene, Xperience Pharmacy Owner and Pharmacist.

The owner also tells me it's not just about addressing the need when it comes to prescriptions, but health care needs as a whole.

The grand opening for this second location is Saturday, June 27, at 2 p.m.