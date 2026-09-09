Liver transplant patient gets 'Brew Crew Call‑Up' experience

The Brief 33-year-old Racine resident Richie Frisco received a life-saving liver transplant at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center in December 2025. To honor his recovery, Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers selected him for a VIP "Brew Crew Call-Up" experience at American Family Field. He enjoyed exclusive game-day highlights, including delivering the ceremonial game ball, visiting the broadcast booth, and receiving custom team memorabilia.



A liver transplant patient from Racine got a special Brewers baseball experience at Wednesday's game.

Brew Crew Call‑Up

What we know:

Aurora Health Care and the Milwaukee Brewers teamed up to give Aurora Health Care liver transplant patient Richie Frisco, 33, of Racine, a VIP "Brew Crew Call‑Up" experience at Wednesday’s Brewers game.

Each month of the 2026 season has featured a call-up honoree, which provides a special experience designed to give patients exclusive behind‑the‑scenes access and once‑in‑a‑lifetime moments at American Family Field.

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Richie's story

The backstory:

In November 2025, Richie went to the emergency room after experiencing abdominal pain and bloating. Testing revealed cirrhosis of the liver, a severe form of liver disease, meaning he would need a liver transplant.

On Christmas morning, a few weeks after being placed on the transplant list, Richie got the news he had been waiting for – he would be receiving a liver the following day. He received his liver transplant at Aurora St. Luke’s Medical Center on Dec. 26, 2025.

Today, Richie is grateful for his donor and "a second chance at life," and feels the healthiest he ever has. He appreciates his care team at Aurora St. Luke’s, which is approaching an impactful milestone of performing 600 liver transplants.

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A fan of the Brewers

What we know:

Richie is a huge fan of the Milwaukee Brewers and loves cheering on the team and attending games any chance he can.

As part of his "Brew Crew Call-Up" experience, he had special access to watch the Crew take part in pre-game batting practice, received scoreboard recognition and participated in the ceremonial game ball delivery.

During the game, Richie visited the broadcast booth and took part in the Home Run Derby where he hit Wiffle balls into the Aurora Health Care Bullpen. Bernie Brewer gave him a custom jersey and an autographed baseball. The evening ended with Richie and his family enjoying the Brewers game against the Chicago Cubs at American Family Field.

And as a cherry on top of the whole experience, the Brewers won!