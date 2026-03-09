Live Nation, Ticketmaster antitrust lawsuit; settlement reached

The Brief The Department of Justice reached a deal with Live Nation/Ticketmaster involving a $280 million fine and an end to certain exclusive booking deals to address monopoly concerns. Supporters believe the deal helps local venues. Critics argue the fine is a "slap on the wrist" that fails to lower ticket prices.



It is a move the Justice Department says will lower the cost of live entertainment, but critics are not so sure. The feds have reached a settlement deal with Ticketmaster and its parent company, Live Nation, in a 2024 antitrust lawsuit.

Settlement reached

What we know:

Ticketmaster and Live Nation were accused of running a monopoly and overcharging for concerts. Supporters of the settlement say the deal will give local venues a fighting chance. Critics say it is essentially a slap on the wrist.

Live Nation had been accused of threatening to cut off access to high-profile artists and tours if venues used ticketing services other than Ticketmaster.

The settlement deal says Live National would pay a fine of up to $280 million split among the 29 states that backed the lawsuit, including Wisconsin. It would also need to end the exclusive booking deals it has with certain amphitheaters.

But New York's attorney general released a statement saying the settlement fails to address the monopoly at the center of the case. She said New York and several other states, including Wisconsin, will continue with the lawsuit.

FOX6 News reached out to Wisconsin's Department of Justice, but have not heard back.

Fine big enough?

What they're saying:

In Milwaukee, Gary Witt of the Pabst Theater group said he is concerned the fine is not big enough.

"If the U.S. government ever wants to make a difference in how they fine large corporations like this, don’t mess around with $280 million. Add two more zeroes to it, and maybe we’re talking about someone actually responding seriously," Witt said. "I don’t ever want to get to a point where concert ticket buying is such a luxury that people just don’t do it anymore."

Live Nation has been firm that artists and teams are the ones that set prices and decide how tickets are sold.

FOX6 News reached out to Live Nation for comment on Monday, March 9, but have not heard back.