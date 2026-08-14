Lincoln Avenue School fire in Milwaukee; surveillance video released

The Brief Surveillance footage released on Friday shows the June 30 morning fire inside Lincoln Avenue School. More than 100 firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire back on Tuesday, June 30. Chief Lipski stated that the fire originated from chemical-soaked cleaning rags that had been discarded in a garbage can.



Surveillance footage released on Friday, Aug. 14, shows the June 30 morning fire inside Lincoln Avenue School near 18th Street and Lincoln Avenue in Milwaukee.

Fire at Lincoln Avenue School

The backstory:

More than 100 firefighters responded to the five-alarm fire back on Tuesday, June 30. Milwaukee fire officials say the building is a total loss after both the roof and floor collapsed.

Milwaukee Public Schools officials say the school didn't have sprinklers.

Milwaukee Fire Chief Aaron Lipski stated that the fire originated from chemical-soaked cleaning rags that had been discarded in a second-floor garbage can.

Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

"We find that nobody acted with intent or purpose to cause this fire to occur. In plain speak, we have absolutely no evidence to suggest this was an arson fire," said Lipski."

Chief Lipski said surveillance video from inside Lincoln Avenue School helped investigators piece together how the fire started. Lipski said the fire started on the second floor after custodial staff placed chemical-soaked rags into a garbage can, which ultimately triggered spontaneous combustion.

Aftermath of fire that destroyed Lincoln Avenue School in Milwaukee

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Chief Lipski noted that the video shows a wisp of smoke rising from the top of the second-floor trash can roughly 30 minutes before the Department of Emergency Communications received the first 911 calls.

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School supply drive

What you can do:

Milwaukee police are asking you to help students, staff, and families impacted by the Lincoln Avenue School fire by donating to a school supply drive.

MPD District 2 is hosting a "Back to School Supply Drive" which runs through Aug. 24.

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Police are asking for much-needed school supplies and other essential items to help students, teachers, and staff as they recover and prepare for the upcoming school year.

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Donation boxes will be placed in the front lobby at every MPD district building. If your organization has items collected in bulk outside your local district, contact MPD District 2 community liaison officers for pickups.

You can also donate directly via the Milwaukee Public Schools Foundation website.

If you have any questions, contact PO Dellian Mendez Santiago or PO Carissa Sanchez at D2_CLO@milwaukee.gov or call 414-935-7228.

The Source: Information in this post was provided by Milwaukee Public Schools, Milwaukee Fire Department and prior FOX6 News coverage.



