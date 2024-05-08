Learning outdoors at Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo
On Wednesday morning, May 8, kids in 4th to 7th grade will be able to take learning outdoors at the annual Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo.
MILWAUKEE - On Wednesday morning, May 8, kids in 4th to 7th grade will be able to take learning outdoors at the annual Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo. Brian Kramp is at Havenwoods State Forest in Milwaukee where students will explore mentored programs to develop outdoor skills and enjoy lifelong outdoor activities.
Showcasing a live snake from the nature center
Havenwoods State Forest is Wisconsin’s only urban state forest, featuring 237 acres of grasslands, woods, and wetlands – And it’s right in the city of Milwaukee. Brian Kramp is exploring the nature center and one of its special residents.
Students to learn at Havenwoods State Forest
Did you know Milwaukee has a state forest right in the middle of the city? Havenwoods State Forest is open year-round from 6 a.m. to 8 p.m. and today kids are enjoying learning about nature. Brian Kramp is with "Pass It On Outdoors" whose mission is to empower young people through outdoor experiences & mentorship.
Archery at Havenwoods State Forest
It’s not often that kids from the city get to go to a game farm, so today the pheasants are coming to them. Brian Kramp is on a field trip at Havenwoods State Forest with the cutest chicks in the city.
Fly tying at Havenwoods State Park
This morning, kids in 4th to 7th grade are learning about nature and outdoor acticvities at the annual Midwest Outdoor Heritage Education Expo. Brian Kramp is at Havenwoods State Forest where students are getting an education on outdoor activities.
