Milwaukee fall leaf collection; efforts to improve operations

The Brief The Milwaukee DPW and Mayor Johnson on Monday provided an update on the city's leaf collection program. City leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming fall leaf collection season and efforts to improve operations. Milwaukee will move forward with a leaf collection program that includes both traditional rake-out and bagged leaf collection using compostable bags.



Mayor Johnson and the Department of Public Works (DPW) held a news conference on Monday, May 11 regarding Milwaukee’s fall leaf collection program.

Fall leaf collection

What we know:

City leaders discussed preparations for the upcoming fall leaf collection season and efforts to improve operations and service delivery for residents.

"After the challenges we experienced this past fall and spring, we heard clearly from residents who are frustrated by delayed leaf collection, concerns about flooding, and the impact they saw in their neighborhoods," said DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke.

DPW Commissioner Jerrel Kruschke said those challenges were driven by unusual weather patterns and challenging seasonal conditions.

"Leaves stayed on trees later into the season, snow arrived before collection was fully completed, and our crews had to shift quickly into snow and ice operations," said Kruschke.

As a result, this fall the City of Milwaukee will move forward with a leaf collection program that includes both traditional rake-out and bagged leaf collection using compostable bags.

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"Bagging leaves in compostable paper lawn bags helps keep them contained even when the weather may unfortunately delay a collection that we have scheduled," said Mayor Johnson. "They prevent leaves from blowing into the streets, from blocking parking lanes or washing into storm drains. And it allows our crews to collect more efficiently when those conditions on the ground happen to change."

Tips for leaf collections

What you can do:

Residents who choose traditional rake-out collection will still need to follow the collection guidelines to help crews work safely and efficiently.

Rake leaves loose into the curb lane. Leave a one foot gap between the leaves and the curb.The 1' gap helps ensure the equipment can collect all of the leaves and protects the equipment from being damaged and helps prevent flooding by allowing storm water to move to the storm drains.

The 1' gap helps ensure the equipment can collect all of the leaves and protects the equipment from being damaged and helps prevent flooding by allowing storm water to move to the storm drains.

Keep piles away from sewer grates, storm drains, and low hanging trees.

Include yard debris such as flowers, garden trimmings, and weeds on top of leaf piles.

Do not include grass clippings, pumpkins, litter, or bagged material.

Do not put brush in the leaf piles. Keep brush separate and located between the curb and sidewalk. Call 414 286-CITY or request a brush collection online