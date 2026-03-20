Layoffs, furloughs in Racine County; hundreds losing their jobs

The Brief Hundreds of people will be out of a job in Racine County this summer. United Natural Foods is stopping operations in Sturtevant, which means 433 positions will be gone starting in June. Cree Lighting is also furloughing 172 employees, after originally telling DWD it would experience a mass layoff or plant closing.



This summer, hundreds of people in Racine County are going to be out of a job. The notices went out this week.

United Natural Foods

What we know:

The employees work for United Natural Foods, Inc in Sturtevant.

A spokesperson for United Natural Foods sent FOX6 a statement this evening.

They say they're "transitioning out of the Racine distribution center and expanding its one in Joliet, Illinois.

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United Natural Foods, Inc

They say this will support long-term growth in the greater Chicago area and improve service to partners over time.

On the other hand, the company will stop operations in Sturtevant. That means 433 positions in Sturtevant will be eliminated starting June 20.

The company says it's grateful to its associates and is working to support them through this transition.

Cree Lighting

What we know:

Just a few miles away, there's confusion at Cree Lighting.

Documents the company sent to the Wisconsin Department of Workforce Development (DWD) originally said Cree Lighting would experience a mass layoff or plant closing.

This would affect 172 employees starting last Friday (March 13).

Cree Lighting

But a spokesperson tells FOX6 they're not closing — just restructuring because of manufacturing inefficiencies.

They go on to say employees were furloughed for an extended period of time.

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The spokesperson didn't say whether those furloughed employees still work for the company.

These are questions FOX6 is following up on.

Sturtevant

Meanwhile, FOX6 reached out to the Village of Sturtevant's administrator on the economic impact of United Natural Foods closing.

FOX6 was told they have no comment.