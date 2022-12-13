Laundry detergent recalled due to bacteria exposure risk

article

Over 14,000 Art of Green laundry detergent products are being recalled because they may contain a potentially harmful bacteria.

The products, which were voluntarily recalled by AlEn USA, can contain bacteria known as Pseudomonas aeruginosa, according to a notice posted by the Consumer Product Safety Commission (CPSC).

No illnesses or injuries related to the recalled products have been reported to date. However, consumers are urged to "immediately" stop using the recalled products, the CPSC said.

Pseudomonas aeruginosa is an environmental organism found widely in soil and water, according to the CPSC. While healthy individuals "are usually not affected by the bacteria," those with weakened immune systems or external medical devices do "face a risk of serious infection that may require medical treatment," the CPSC continued.

The bacteria can be inhaled, but it can also get into the body through a break in the skin or someone's eyes, the CPSC said.

The affected product were sold online at Amazon and at Save Mart, Lucky and Food Maxx regional stores between April 2022 through October 2022.

The recall includes Art of Green Free and Clear laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and Zen Lavender Garden laundry detergent in 100-ounce bottles and 33.8-ounce pouches.

Art of Green laundry detergent products recalled. (CPSC) Expand





Consumers are urged to call the company for a refund. However, to get their money back, they need to take an image of the UPC and date code. They are also told to close the bottle tightly and dispose of it in the trash rather than poring out the liquid.

"Do not empty the product prior to disposal," the notice said.

