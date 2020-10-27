Latin King member who attacked R. Kelly gets life in prison for racketeering, murder

article

A member of the Latin King street gang, who recently attacked R. Kelly in jail, was sentenced to life in prison for a racketeering conviction from two murders.

Jeremiah Farmer, 39, claimed in court records that he was responsible for the August attack against R. Kelly in Chicago’s downtown Metropolitan Correctional Center, adding that he did it to bring attention to alleged government corruption.

Following the attack, Farmer was moved to a separate detention facility in Michigan.

A federal judge on Tuesday sentenced Farmer to life for his role in a conspiracy that involved the 1999 murders of Marion Lowry, 74, and Harvey Siegers, 67, who were both beaten to death with a hammer at their Hammond business, Calumet Auto Rebuilders.