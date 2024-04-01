Milwaukee fatal shooting; 1 person dead near 18th and Locust
MILWAUKEE - One person is dead following a fatal shooting near 18th and Locust in Milwaukee on Monday, April 1.
According to the Milwaukee Police Department, a 42-year-old was shot and killed around 7:30 a.m.
Police say the shooting was the result of an argument.
MPD tips
Anyone with any information is asked to contact Milwaukee Police at 414-935-7360, or to remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers at 414-224-Tips or use the P3 Tips.