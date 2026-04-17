Large emergency response at Warnimont Park; man rescued from cliff

The Brief There was a large emergency response at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Friday morning, April 17. A man was rescued from a cliff. He was not injured. This is a developing story.



A man was rescued from a cliff at Warnimont Park in Cudahy on Friday morning, April 17.

Man rescued

What we know:

The Cudahy Fire Department tells FOX6 News at approximately 3 a.m. they were dispatched to Warnimont Park for reports of an individual stuck on a cliff.

"We don't have a lot of details other than he was walking the beach at 3 a.m. and needed rescue," the Cudahy Fire Department said. "Apparently he had been out there for some time. We don't know the exact amount of time."

Warnimont Park

Crews initiated a technical rescue, found the person, and the South Milwaukee Fire Department transported the man by boat.

"We did some rope rescue off the cliff here to send somebody down with medical training to make sure he would be alright and to help stabilize him until we were able to rescue him," the Cudahy Fire Department said.

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No injuries were reported – and the man was taken to the hospital.

The Milwaukee Fire Department Rescue Company, the US Coast Guard, and the South Milwaukee Fire Department all responded to the scene.