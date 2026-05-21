Lannon Elementary School "on hold" with police investigation nearby
LANNON, Wis. - Lannon Elementary School in the Village of Lannon was on a temporary "hold" on Thursday afternoon, May 21, while the Waukesha County Sheriff's Department assisted local police with a trespassing complaint at a residence on Lannon Road. All of this began to unfold around 11:45 a.m. Thursday.
Law enforcement activity in Village of Lannon
Subject in residence
What we know:
Sheriff's officials said a 40-year-old man was reportedly inside a residence without the consent of the homeowner. The subject refused commands to exit the residence and was found to have an active felony warrant.
The Waukesha County Tactical Enforcement Unit responded to assist. The subject was taken into custody without incident after a three-hour standoff, and before school let out for the day.
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Due to the location of the residence involved, nearby Lannon Elementary School was placed on "hold" as a precaution. The lockdown was lifted once the incident was safely resolved.
Grade school on "hold"
What we know:
A letter to parents of students at Lannon Elementary said staff and students at the school were kept indoors while the law enforcement situation played out nearby. Officials stressed that all students and staff were safe.
Lannon Elementary, Village of Lannon
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That letter said, "A hold means that instruction continues as normal inside school. Students will remain inside the building until we are given the all-clear from deputies."
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