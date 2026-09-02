College hockey will return to Lambeau Field; 1st time since 2006

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The Brief College hockey will return to Lambeau Field for the first time since 2006. A marquee men’s and women’s doubleheader will take place Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff. Pre-sale tickets for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 9.



Lambeau Field will host college hockey for the first time since 2006, featuring a men's and women's doubleheader on Saturday, Feb. 20, 2027, for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff.

The event features the Wisconsin men's hockey team playing the Michigan Wolverines in a B1G match up, alongside the Badger women's squad facing the Ohio State Buckeyes.

What they're saying:

"We are proud to welcome college hockey back to Lambeau Field for the first time in more than 20 years for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff," said Packers President and CEO Ed Policy. "With three storied programs and two highly anticipated matchups, this doubleheader will give fans a rare opportunity to experience hockey at historic Lambeau Field and bring an exciting winter event to Green Bay."

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Lambeau Field last welcomed hockey in 2006, when Wisconsin defeated Ohio State, 4-2, in the inaugural Frozen Tundra Hockey Classic.

Get tickets

What you can do:

Pre-sale tickets for the Travel Wisconsin Frozen Tundra Faceoff will be available on Wednesday, Sept. 9, with general on-sale taking place on Friday, Sept. 11.

Fans can register for pre-sale here.