Lambeau Field to host 'Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive'

The Lambeau Field parking lot will serve as a collection site from 9 a.m. to noon on Saturday, March 6, for the "Help for the Homeless Hygiene Drive."

Community members are asked to donate items during the drive-up event for those in need.

The items will be collected by the Brown County Homeless and Housing Coalition and distributed to benefit 16 local shelters and support service programs working with people and families in need in the community.

Community members are asked to donate hygiene items like laundry and dish soap, shampoo, conditioner, body wash, razors, shaving cream, deodorant, hand soap, cleaning products, disinfecting cleaners, trash bags, diapers of all sizes and baby wipes.

Donors can enter off Lombardi Avenue at Lot 3 and will be directed by signage to the proper location. Volunteers will take the products directly from donors’ vehicles at the Lambeau Field parking lot.

Those who are unable to make it to the drive can drop off donations between now and March 7 at participating Festival Foods or Walgreens in Northeast Wisconsin.

