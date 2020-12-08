Lambeau Field attendance limited to team employees' families for rest of season

article

For the remainder of the 2020 NFL regular season, game attendees at Lambeau Field will be limited to Packers employees and their household families, the organization announced Tuesday, Dec. 8.

The team said the infection rate overall remains at a high level locally -- fourth highest among NFL cities -- and with the holiday season coming up there is concern that the rate may spike again.

The organization said, in consultation with local healthcare and public health officials, it has determined it would be safest for the community to maintain the current level of attendance composed of employee household “pods” and not introduce a wider audience of ticketed fans.

The approach to any potential home playoff game(s) will be decided at a later date.

RELATED: Check out the new and improved FOX Sports app

Statement from Mark Murphy, Packers president and CEO.

Advertisement

“While our community and state currently are seeing a promising trend in the infection rates, we made the decision, along with our healthcare and public health partners, to continue hosting only the group of employees and their families.

“As always, the health and safety of our community, players and fans is our top priority. We appreciate the continued guidance from Bellin Health and the Brown County Public Health Department for advising us and, importantly, for the work they are doing to battle COVID.

“We are extremely proud of how seriously our players and employees have taken the virus and of the steps they have taken to avoid contracting it and infecting others. While Lambeau Field feels very different this year, we look forward to giving our fans watching from home some more great wins. We can’t wait to see packed stands again next season.”

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android.