Lake Mills police seek missing and endangered person

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The Brief Lake Mills police are looking for a missing and endangered person, Alfred "Al" Pellatt. He was last seen walking north from downtown Lake Mills early Friday morning. He is on medication but does not have medication with him.



Lake Mills police need your help in finding a missing and endangered person, 23-year-old Alfred Joseph Pellatt, and he goes by the nickname Al.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Lake Mills Police Department, Alfred Pellatt is a 23-year-old male, white (although he has a darker complexion), with a height of six feet and a weight of 215 lbs. He has hazel eyes and black hair in a short crew and curly style.

Police say Alfred left a bar on Main Street in downtown Lake Mills and walked north. He was last seen walking near Main and Washington early Friday morning, June 19, around 2:45 a.m. He was last seen in a floral dress.

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Alfred has special needs and is on medication but does not have medication with him.

Police tips

What you can do:

If you have any information on Alfred's whereabouts, please contact the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354 or 920-674-7300.

Editor's note: The original police source indicated Al was 24 years old. However, his parents clarified that he is 23 years old, and that his full name is Alfred "Al" Pellatt.