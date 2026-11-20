article

The Brief The Lake Mills Police Department is looking for a missing endangered 32-year-old man, Victor Kleinschmidt. He was last seen in Lake Mills on Friday afternoon, Nov. 20. Anyone with information is asked to contacted the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354.



Police are asking for the public's help in finding a missing endangered 32-year-old man, Victor Kleinschmidt.

Missing person description

What we know:

According to the Lake Mills Police Department, Kleinschmidt was last seen in Lake Mills at around 4:05 p.m. on Friday, Nov. 20. He left home on foot, walking on the Glacial Drumlin Trial.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

Kleinschmidt is described as a white man, with a height of 6'2" and a weight of 180 pounds. He has brown hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing a black hoodie, black-and-gray athletic shorts and sandals.

He takes medications but does not have them with him. He is known to be paranoid and has had hallucinations in the past.

Police tips

What you can do:

Anyone with information is asked to check on his welfare and contact the Lake Mills Police Department at 920-648-2354.