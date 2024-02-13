Lake Geneva shooting, juvenile in custody; 'drug deal gone bad'

article

A juvenile is in custody following a shooting that occurred near Bonnie Brae Lane and Rush Street in Lake Geneva on Monday night, Feb. 12.

The Lake Geneva Police Department on Tuesday, Feb. 13, said a stolen vehicle used in the crime has also been recovered.

Initial information indicated it was a "drug deal gone bad and those involved are known to one another," per police. The shooting victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

SIGN UP TODAY: Get daily headlines, breaking news emails from FOX6 News

One suspect may have fled on foot in a southeast direction from Laurie Street. It is unclear if that is the juvenile that was arrested, as there were two persons of interest.

A shelter in place was initially issued following the shooting. That has been lifted.

The investigation is ongoing, but authorities said more information will be released Wednesday, Feb. 14.

If you have any information regarding the incident, call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.