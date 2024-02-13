Lake Geneva shooting, 1 wounded; 'drug deal gone bad'

article

The Lake Geneva Police Department is investigating a shooting that occurred near Bonnie Brae Lane and Rush Street on Monday night, Feb. 12.

Initial information indicates this was a "drug deal gone bad and those involved are known to one another," police say. The shooting victim sustained non-life threatening injuries.

One suspect may have fled on foot in a southeast direction from Laurie Street. A possible suspect vehicle is described as a red or maroon colored Volkswagen.

A shelter in place was initially issued following the shooting. That has been lifted.

Bonnie Brae Lane between Laurie Street and Rush Street will remain closed indefinitely. If you live in the area of Bonnie Brae you will be able to come and go from your residence.

If you have any information regarding this shooting, call the City of Lake Geneva Police Department at 262-248-4455.



