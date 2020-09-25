Lake Geneva man dies after fall on rocky shore of Wisconsin River

The Adams County Sheriff's Office announced on Friday, Sept. 25 the death of a 67-year-old Lake Geneva man after an accident along the Wisconsin River.

Officials said in a Facebook post, that around 9:30 a.m. on Thursday, emergency services responded to Holiday Shores Campground and Resort for a report of a man that had fallen on the rocky shore of the Wisconsin River.

Deputies discovered the man on a rock ledge on the east shore of the river bank. The victim was deceased. The initial investigation indicates the fall was accidental.

Officials identified the victim as Jonathan Miller.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX6 News app for iOS or Android

The Adams County Sheriff’s Office was assisted at the scene by the Kilbourn Fire Department, Lake Delton Fire Department Rope Rescue Team, Dells/Delton EMS, Adams County Medical Examiner’s Office, and the Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources.