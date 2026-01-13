Lake Geneva man arrested for OWI 5th offense

article

The Brief A Lake Geneva man was arrested for OWI, 5th offense, on Jan. 9. The arrest occurred after police were notified of an intoxicated man leaving a bar in a white sedan. Police found the vehicle stopped along the roadway at Springfield Road just north of County Road H.



A 62-year-old Lake Geneva man was arrested in the Town of Geneva for OWI, 5th offense.

What we know:

According to the Town of Geneva Police Department, just after 9 p.m. on Jan. 9 police were notified of an intoxicated man leaving a bar in a white sedan.

An officer found the vehicle stopped along the roadway at Springfield Road just north of County Road H.

The Town of Geneva police identified the driver as Heriberto Perez-Garcia. Police said he appeared very intoxicated and was unsure of where he was.

Heriberto’s driving record was requested by the arresting officer, and it showed he has four prior OWI convictions and a suspended driver's license.

FREE DOWNLOAD: Get breaking news alerts in the FOX LOCAL Mobile app for iOS or Android

What's next:

Charges have been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for: OWI 5th offense, operating a motor vehicle with a suspended license, open intoxicants in a motor vehicle, disorderly conduct, resisting/obstructing an officer.