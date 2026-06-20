Lake Geneva boat launch worker exposed minor to explicit material: police

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The Brief A Lake Geneva boat launch worker exposed a minor to explicit material, police said. The 70-year-old was arrested and fired, according to police. The case has been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.



A Lake Geneva city employee was arrested and fired after police said he exposed a minor to explicit material.

What we know:

The Lake Geneva Police Department said Timothy Conley, 70, was a seasonal worker at the municipal boat launch. They said a coworker, who was under the age of 18, reported they saw explicit material on Conley's phone.

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The case has been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for review.

What we don't know:

Police did not say when the incident took place or what the explicit material was.

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