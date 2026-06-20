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Lake Geneva boat launch worker exposed minor to explicit material: police

By
FOX6 News Milwaukee
Crime and Public Safety
Published June 20, 2026 5:55 PM CDT
Published June 20, 2026 5:55 PM CDT
article

The Brief

    • A Lake Geneva boat launch worker exposed a minor to explicit material, police said.
    • The 70-year-old was arrested and fired, according to police.
    • The case has been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office.

LAKE GENEVA, Wis. - A Lake Geneva city employee was arrested and fired after police said he exposed a minor to explicit material.

What we know:

The Lake Geneva Police Department said Timothy Conley, 70, was a seasonal worker at the municipal boat launch. They said a coworker, who was under the age of 18, reported they saw explicit material on Conley's phone.

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The case has been referred to the Walworth County District Attorney’s Office for review.

What we don't know:

Police did not say when the incident took place or what the explicit material was.

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The Source: The Lake Geneva Police Department released information.

Crime and Public SafetyNewsLake Geneva