The Brief Lake Geneva Fourth of July celebrations included a somber remembrance. A boat capsized during a sudden storm Friday, killing three children. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office is investigating the deaths.



Fourth of July festivities were in full force as folks enjoyed the outdoors and celebrated America's 250th birthday in Lake Geneva. But a sense of heaviness remains following Friday's tragedy on the lake.

Tragedy on lake

What they're saying:

"We had very severe storm that came through and had a terrific amount of damage to the city. But we did have a tragedy on the lake," said Lake Geneva Mayor Todd Krause.

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Krause said three children under the age of 11 died after their boat capsized during a sudden storm Friday. Hundreds of people gathered to pay remembrance Saturday.

Fourth of July festivities in Lake Geneva a day after three children died in boat accident.

"People's hearts are breaking for that family," said Camille Johnson, a mom.

"Very sad and heartbreaking, and you know, prayers and everything for the family," said Jackie Kuehl.

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It's a loss the city is still processing after a severe storm struck the area ahead of this festive weekend.

"When we got the news about the children that had died, our whole team burst out into tears," said Stephanie Klett, CEO of Visit Lake Geneva. "It is a little bit painful because of those children, and it just really is a reminder how precious life is."

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Despite the tragedy, folks still came out to enjoy the country's 250th birthday. But also to honor those lost past and present.

"God bless America," said Kuehl.

What we don't know:

At this time, the identities of the children have not been released. The Walworth County Sheriff's Office said the deaths are being investigated.