The Brief Three children died in a Geneva Lake boat accident on July 3. A GoFundMe online fundraiser identified two of the three children. The boat took on water before a wave caused it to roll, capsize and sink.



Two of the three children who died in a Geneva Lake boat accident last week have now been identified.

What you can do:

According to a GoFundMe online fundraiser, the Oswald family has identified 7-year-old Abigail Oswald and 6-year-old Caleb Oswald as two of the three children who died.

The fundraiser said they were raising money not for the Oswald family, but for a children's charity in memory of the siblings. Within hours of it being posted, the fundraiser received more than 150 donations totaling more than $20,000.

The backstory:

Walworth County experienced what law enforcement described as a "sudden and severe" storm on July 3. The National Weather Service said it created a downburst with peak winds estimated at 90–100 mph.

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The storm downed hundreds of trees and power lines, damaged several buildings and created hazardous boating conditions on Geneva Lake. One boat with 10 people on board overturned and ultimately sank.

Six adults and one child were rescued from the water, while three of the kids were missing when emergency responders got there. Those three children were found and later died despite life-saving attempts.

Emergency response on Geneva Lake after storms lead to calls for water rescue on July 3, 2026.

Who was on the boat?

The latest:

The three children who died have been identified as a 10-year-old girl, a 7-year-old girl and a 6-year-old boy.

The boat operator was a 47-year-old man. The other passengers were a 75-year-old man, a 73-year-old woman, a 49-year-old woman, a 46-year-old man, a 44-year-old woman and a 12-year-old boy.

The group included residents of Fontana, as well as residents of Batavia and Wheaton, Illinois. All four kids were wearing properly fitted life jackets, according to law enforcement.

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What happened on Geneva Lake?

Dig deeper:

Law enforcement said the boat operator had "extensive boating experience" and was unable to find safe harbor when the storm hit. At least two large waves broke over the bow, causing it to take on water. Another wave hit the side of the boat, causing it to roll, capsize and sink.

The sunken vessel was found in 32 feet of water, and three children were found inside the boat. Divers were able to get them out and bring them to the surface, and they were pronounced dead despite life-saving attempts. Investigators determined they had no external injuries and drowned.

What's next:

The Wisconsin Department of Natural Resources and Geneva Lake Law Enforcement Agency are still conducting a joint investigation into the accident. Eleven other agencies assisted with the immediate needs.