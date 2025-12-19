Lac La Belle fatal fire; firefight complicated by strong winds, bitter cold

article

The Brief One person died in a Lac La Belle house fire on Thursday evening, Dec. 18. Crews faced extreme winds, gas-fueled flames, and sub-zero temperatures in the firefight. Authorities report no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances.



Western Lakes Fire District and the Village of Lac La Belle Police Department are investigating a fatal house fire on Washington Street.

Fatal house fire

What we know:

A news release from Western Lakes said firefighters responded to the single-family residence around 5 p.m. on Thursday, Dec. 18. The first units to get to the scene reported heavy smoke and visible flames.

Officials said firefighting crews faced extreme challenges, including high winds, a gas-driven fire, and rapidly decreasing temperatures. Significant wind chills also complicated operations and equipment maintenance.

Despite the efforts of first responders and mutual aid partners, one person was found deceased inside the home, officials said.

House fire in Village of Lac La Belle

At this time, investigators report no signs of foul play or suspicious circumstances surrounding the origin of the fire.

Firefighting support

Dig deeper:

The Western Lakes Fire District was supported by several neighboring agencies including Lake Country Fire Rescue, Hartland Fire, Merton Fire, Ashippun Fire, City of Waukesha Fire, and Sullivan Fire.

While crews worked the scene, off-duty WLFD personnel and mutual aid partners staffed Western Lakes stations to ensure uninterrupted service to the community, handling subsequent calls for service.